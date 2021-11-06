Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

Staff Sgt. Ephraim Saffir, an observer-coach/trainer with the 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, observes Soldiers of the 702nd Engineer Company, 412th Theater Engineer Command, during a notional gas attack as part of the 86th Training Division's Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 86-21-02 on June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno/181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade)

