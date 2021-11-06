Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 11]

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Debralee Best 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Engineers with the 702nd Engineer Company build a hut June 11, 2021, for a currently unused Tactical Assembly Area during the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise 86-21-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Engineers worked throughout Fort McCoy to make improvements for the exercise as well as Fort McCoy residents and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Debralee Best/86th Training Division)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], by Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX
    Warrior Exercise
    86th Training Division

