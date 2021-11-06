Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

Engineers with the 702nd Engineer Company build a hut June 11, 2021, for a currently unused Tactical Assembly Area during during 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise 86-21-02 hosted by the 86th Training Division, June 5-19, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Engineers worked throughout Fort McCoy to make improvements for the exercise as well as Fort McCoy residents and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Debralee Best/86th Training Division Public Affairs)

