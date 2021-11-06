Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 11]

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Pvt. Eric Sicoli, a horizontal construction engineer with the 357th Engineer Company, 412th Theater Engineer Command, kneels in a defensive position during a vehicle recovery mission as part of the 86tgh Training Division's Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 86-21-02 on June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6707649
    VIRIN: 210611-A-FK859-3412
    Resolution: 5038x3352
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    First Army
    Readiness
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX
    Total Force Readiness

