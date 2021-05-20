A C-17 Globemaster III from the 204th Airlift Squadron departs after air-dropping a team of Guardian Angel pararescuemen May 20, 2021, at Santa Cruz Water Drop Zone, Calif. The aircraft and Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew flew to California to validate their ability to recover a splashed-downed team of astronauts during a contingency rescue event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Stefany Leyva)
Date Taken:
05.20.2021
Date Posted:
06.14.2021
Location:
SANTA CRUZ, CA, US
Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery
