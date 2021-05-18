Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery

Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Salvador, and Staff Sgt. Justin Lun, 204th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, secure rescue equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III May 18, 2021, at Moffett Federal Airfield, Calif. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen flew to California to validate their ability to recover a splashed-downed team of astronauts during a contingency rescue event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Stefany Leyva)

