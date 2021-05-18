Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery [Image 3 of 13]

    Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery

    MOFFETT FEDERAL AIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Salvador, and Staff Sgt. Justin Lun, 204th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, secure rescue equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III May 18, 2021, at Moffett Federal Airfield, Calif. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen flew to California to validate their ability to recover a splashed-downed team of astronauts during a contingency rescue event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Stefany Leyva)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 21:09
    Photo ID: 6692158
    VIRIN: 210518-Z-KQ976-0015
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: MOFFETT FEDERAL AIRFIELD, CA, US
    Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery

    Search and Rescue
    Guardian Angel
    204th Airlift Squadron
    Commercial Crew Program

