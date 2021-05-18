Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery

204th Airlift Squadron loadmasters secure rescue equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III May 18, 2021, at Moffett Federal Airfield, Calif. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen flew to California to practice search-and-rescue competencies with members of the 131st Rescue Squadron, validating their combined ability to rescue splashed-down astronauts who are participating in NASA’s commercial crew program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Stefany Leyva)

