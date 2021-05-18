Airmen secure rescue equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III May 18, 2021, at Moffett Federal Airfield, Calif. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen flew to California to practice search-and-rescue competencies with members of the 131st Rescue Squadron, validating their combined ability to rescue splashed-down astronauts who are participating in NASA’s commercial crew program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Stefany Leyva)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 21:09
|Photo ID:
|6692157
|VIRIN:
|210518-Z-KQ976-0003
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|MOFFETT FEDERAL AIRFIELD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery
