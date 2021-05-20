Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery

Guardian Angel pararescuemen from the 131st Rescue Squadron conduct a search-and-rescue training scenario May 20, 2021, at Santa Cruz Water Drop Zone, Calif. The Airmen, rescue craft and life-support equipment were airdropped by a C-17 Globemaster III, operated by a Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew. Members validated their ability to recover a splashed-downed team of astronauts during a contingency rescue event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Stefany Leyva)

