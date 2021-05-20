Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery

Guardian Angel pararescuemen from the 131st Rescue Squadron parachute descend into the ocean May 20, 2021, at Santa Cruz Water Drop Zone, Calif. Airmen, rescue craft and life-support equipment were airdropped by a C-17 Globemaster III, operated by a Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew. Members validated their ability to recover a splashed-downed team of astronauts during a contingency rescue event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Stefany Leyva)

