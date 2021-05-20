Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery [Image 12 of 13]

    Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery

    SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Guardian Angel pararescuemen from the 131st Rescue Squadron parachute descend into the ocean May 20, 2021, at Santa Cruz Water Drop Zone, Calif. Airmen, rescue craft and life-support equipment were airdropped by a C-17 Globemaster III, operated by a Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew. Members validated their ability to recover a splashed-downed team of astronauts during a contingency rescue event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Stefany Leyva)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Guardian Angel
    204th Airlift Squadron
    Commercial Crew Program

