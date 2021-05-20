A Guardian Angel pararescueman from the 131st Rescue Squadron waits for a search-and-rescue team during an airdrop-training scenario May 20, 2021, at Santa Cruz Water Drop Zone, Calif. Members of the Hawaii and California Air National Guards validated their ability to recover a splashed-downed team of astronauts during a contingency rescue event.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Stefany Leyva)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 21:10
|Photo ID:
|6692164
|VIRIN:
|210520-Z-KQ976-1010
|Resolution:
|4852x3235
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|SANTA CRUZ, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery
LEAVE A COMMENT