Hawaii, California Guardsmen practice space capsule recovery

A Guardian Angel pararescueman from the 131st Rescue Squadron stages a mock-space capsule during an airdrop-training scenario May 20, 2021, at Santa Cruz Water Drop Zone, Calif. Members of the Hawaii and California Air National Guards validated their ability to recover a splashed-downed team of astronauts during a contingency rescue event.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Stefany Leyva)

Date Taken: 05.20.2021
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US