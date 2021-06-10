Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 9 of 9]

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Dan Rosenthal, left, and his son Sam, son and grandson of retired-Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, pose for a photo with the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s newest heritage nose art, “Rosie’s Riveters” during an unveiling ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 10, 2021. The nose art was dedicated to Rosie, former 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, pilot and aircraft commander during World War II. He passed away in 2007 aged 89, but Dan and Sam attended the dedication ceremony in his honor. The jet, tail number 58-0089, was also “adopted” by the 100th Maintenance Group as part of RAF Mildenhall’s “Adopt-a-Jet” program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 09:32
    Photo ID: 6687214
    VIRIN: 210610-F-EJ686-1282
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Rosie's Riveters' nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS

    &lsquo;Rosie&rsquo;s Riveters&rsquo; nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Lt Col Robert 'Rosie' Rosenthal
    100th Maintenance Group
    Rosie's Riveters

