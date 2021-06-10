‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

Dan Rosenthal, left, and his son Sam, son and grandson of retired-Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, pose for a photo with the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s newest heritage nose art, “Rosie’s Riveters” during an unveiling ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 10, 2021. The nose art was dedicated to Rosie, former 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, pilot and aircraft commander during World War II. He passed away in 2007 aged 89, but Dan and Sam attended the dedication ceremony in his honor. The jet, tail number 58-0089, was also “adopted” by the 100th Maintenance Group as part of RAF Mildenhall’s “Adopt-a-Jet” program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

