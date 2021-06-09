A photo of Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, left, Col. Frederick Sutterlin, center, and Maj. Harry Crosby, all 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group officers during World War II, graces the wall of the control tower at Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England, June 9, 2021. Rosie’s son Dan, and grandson Sam, visited the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum June 9, 2021, during a visit to England for the dedication and unveiling of nose art – “Rosie’s Riveters” – which honors Rosie Rosenthal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall. (Courtesy photo from 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 09:31 Photo ID: 6687204 VIRIN: 210609-F-EJ686-1051 Resolution: 1961x1445 Size: 241.02 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.