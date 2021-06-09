Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 7 of 9]

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.06.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A photo of Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, left, Col. Frederick Sutterlin, center, and Maj. Harry Crosby, all 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group officers during World War II, graces the wall of the control tower at Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England, June 9, 2021. Rosie’s son Dan, and grandson Sam, visited the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum June 9, 2021, during a visit to England for the dedication and unveiling of nose art – “Rosie’s Riveters” – which honors Rosie Rosenthal at Royal Air Force Mildenhall. (Courtesy photo from 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 09:31
    Photo ID: 6687204
    VIRIN: 210609-F-EJ686-1051
    Resolution: 1961x1445
    Size: 241.02 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Rosie&rsquo;s Riveters&rsquo; nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Lt Col Robert 'Rosie' Rosenthal
    100th Maintenance Group
    Rosie's Riveters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT