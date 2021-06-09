Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 6 of 9]

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.06.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Sam and Dan Rosenthal, grandson and son of Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, pose for a photo in front of the control tower at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England, June 9, 2021. Rosie Rosenthal was a former pilot assigned to the 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, from September 1943 to September 1944 and flew 52 missions rather than the average 25. Dan and Sam visited England to attend the nose art dedication ceremony for “Rosie’s Riveters” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, which honors their father and grandfather who passed away in 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

