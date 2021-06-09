‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

Sam and Dan Rosenthal, grandson and son of Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, pose for a photo in front of the control tower at the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum, Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England, June 9, 2021. Rosie Rosenthal was a former pilot assigned to the 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, from September 1943 to September 1944 and flew 52 missions rather than the average 25. Dan and Sam visited England to attend the nose art dedication ceremony for “Rosie’s Riveters” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, which honors their father and grandfather who passed away in 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

