‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

U.S. Army Air Forces Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, kneeling, second left, and his air and ground crew pose for a photo in 1944, at Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England, in front of the original “Rosie’s Riveters” B-17 Flying Fortress. Rosie, a legendary pilot during World War II, led every one of the 52 missions he flew from Thorpe Abbotts. One of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, tail number 58-0089, was renamed Rosie’s Riveters June 10, 2021, in Rosenthal’s honor. The jet is being “adopted” by the 100th Maintenance Group as a way to reconnect Airmen with 100th BG history. (Photo courtesy of the 100th Bomb Group Foundation website)

