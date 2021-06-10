Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 8 of 9]

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s newest heritage nose art, “Rosie’s Riveters,” is unveiled by Bruce Richardson, right, 100th Force Support Squadron Marketing visual information specialist, and Staff. Sgt. Holly Larson, 100th Maintenance Squadron Corrosion Control NCO in charge, at a ceremony on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 10, 2021. Richardson designed the nose art and Larson printed and fabricated the decal and placed it on tail number 58-0089, which is dedicated to retired-Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, former 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, pilot and aircraft commander during World War II. Rosie passed away in 2007 aged 89, but his son Dan and grandson Sam attended the dedication ceremony in his honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 09:32
    Photo ID: 6687207
    VIRIN: 210610-F-EJ686-1194
    Resolution: 5088x3680
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Rosie&rsquo;s Riveters&rsquo; nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Lt Col Robert 'Rosie' Rosenthal
    100th Maintenance Group
    Rosie's Riveters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT