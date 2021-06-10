‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s newest heritage nose art, “Rosie’s Riveters,” is unveiled by Bruce Richardson, right, 100th Force Support Squadron Marketing visual information specialist, and Staff. Sgt. Holly Larson, 100th Maintenance Squadron Corrosion Control NCO in charge, at a ceremony on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 10, 2021. Richardson designed the nose art and Larson printed and fabricated the decal and placed it on tail number 58-0089, which is dedicated to retired-Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, former 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, pilot and aircraft commander during World War II. Rosie passed away in 2007 aged 89, but his son Dan and grandson Sam attended the dedication ceremony in his honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

