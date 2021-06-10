Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 1 of 9]

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Dan Rosenthal, son of legendary World War II pilot Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, speaks at a nose art unveiling ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 10, 2021. The nose art, “Rosie’s Riveters,” was named in honor of Dan’s father, who was assigned to the 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group, from September 1943 to September 1944 at Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England. The jet is being “adopted” by the 100th Maintenance Group as part of RAF Mildenhall’s “Adopt-a-Jet” program as a way to reconnect Airmen with 100th Bomb Group history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 09:31
    Photo ID: 6687196
    VIRIN: 210610-F-EJ686-1229
    Resolution: 3413x2453
    Size: 783.39 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Rosie&rsquo;s Riveters&rsquo; nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Bomb Group
    Lt. Col. Robert "Rosie" Rosenthal
    100th Maintenance Group
    Rosie's Riveters
    418th Bomb Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT