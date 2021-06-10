Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 3 of 9]

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s latest heritage nose art, “Rosie’s Riveters,” is officially unveiled during a ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 10, 2021. The nose art, designed by Bruce Richardson, 100th Force Support Squadron Marketing visual information specialist, was dedicated to retired-Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, former 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group pilot and aircraft commander during World War II. Rosie passed away in 2007 aged 89, but his son Dan and grandson Sam attended the dedication ceremony in his honor. The jet, tail number 58-0089, was also “adopted” by the 100th Maintenance Group as part of RAF Mildenhall’s “Adopt-a-Jet” program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Lt. Col
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Maintenance Group
    Rosie's Riveters
    Robert 'Rosie' Rosenthal

