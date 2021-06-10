The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s latest heritage nose art, “Rosie’s Riveters,” is officially unveiled during a ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 10, 2021. The nose art, designed by Bruce Richardson, 100th Force Support Squadron Marketing visual information specialist, was dedicated to retired-Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, former 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group pilot and aircraft commander during World War II. Rosie passed away in 2007 aged 89, but his son Dan and grandson Sam attended the dedication ceremony in his honor. The jet, tail number 58-0089, was also “adopted” by the 100th Maintenance Group as part of RAF Mildenhall’s “Adopt-a-Jet” program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 09:31 Photo ID: 6687198 VIRIN: 210610-F-EJ686-1287 Resolution: 3563x2368 Size: 500.86 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.