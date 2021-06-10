Sam Rosenthal, grandson of legendary World War II pilot Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, speaks at a nose art unveiling ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 10, 2021. The nose art, “Rosie’s Riveters,” was named in honor of Sam’s grandfather, who was assigned to the 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bomb Group, from September 1943 to September 1944 at Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England. Sam and his father, Dan, visited RAF Mildenhall to attend the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 09:31 Photo ID: 6687201 VIRIN: 210610-F-EJ686-1252 Resolution: 3680x2453 Size: 638.62 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.