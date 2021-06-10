Sam Rosenthal, grandson of legendary World War II pilot Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, speaks at a nose art unveiling ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 10, 2021. The nose art, “Rosie’s Riveters,” was named in honor of Sam’s grandfather, who was assigned to the 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bomb Group, from September 1943 to September 1944 at Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England. Sam and his father, Dan, visited RAF Mildenhall to attend the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 09:31
|Photo ID:
|6687201
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-EJ686-1252
|Resolution:
|3680x2453
|Size:
|638.62 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 9 of 9], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW
LEAVE A COMMENT