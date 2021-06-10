Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 5 of 9]

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Sam Rosenthal, grandson of legendary World War II pilot Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal, speaks at a nose art unveiling ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 10, 2021. The nose art, “Rosie’s Riveters,” was named in honor of Sam’s grandfather, who was assigned to the 418th Bomb Squadron, 100th Bomb Group, from September 1943 to September 1944 at Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England. Sam and his father, Dan, visited RAF Mildenhall to attend the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 09:31
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Lt Col Robert 'Rosie' Rosenthal
    100th Maintenance Group
    Rosie's Riveters

