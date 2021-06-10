Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW [Image 2 of 9]

    ‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Air Forces Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal was a legendary pilot who was assigned to the 418th Bomb Squadron from September 1943 to September 1944 at Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England. Rosie flew 52 missions, rather than the average 25. One of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, tail number 58-0089, was renamed “Rosie’s Riveters” May 7, 2021, in Rosenthal’s honor. The jet is being “adopted” by the 100th Maintenance Group as part of RAF Mildenhall’s “Adopt-a-Jet” program as a way to reconnect Airmen with 100th Bombardment Group history. (Photo courtesy of the 100th Bomb Group Foundation website, Ernest Havecker, Eileen Rosenthal and Jodi Womack)

