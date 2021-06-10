‘Rosie’s Riveters’ nose art dedication immortalizes legacy of 100th BG pilot with 100th ARW

U.S. Army Air Forces Lt. Col. Robert “Rosie” Rosenthal was a legendary pilot who was assigned to the 418th Bomb Squadron from September 1943 to September 1944 at Thorpe Abbotts, Diss, England. Rosie flew 52 missions, rather than the average 25. One of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, tail number 58-0089, was renamed “Rosie’s Riveters” May 7, 2021, in Rosenthal’s honor. The jet is being “adopted” by the 100th Maintenance Group as part of RAF Mildenhall’s “Adopt-a-Jet” program as a way to reconnect Airmen with 100th Bombardment Group history. (Photo courtesy of the 100th Bomb Group Foundation website, Ernest Havecker, Eileen Rosenthal and Jodi Womack)

