52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, build an inert bomb used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 8, 2021. During training exercises like the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, bombs and ammunition, which are not live, will be used for training and target practice purposes alongside Swedish and other air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE