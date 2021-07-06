Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 3 of 9]

    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, tightens down the tail end of a GBU-12 inert bomb used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. Over the course of the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, the bombs will be used for various joint training missions with the Swedish air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 08:52
    Photo ID: 6683587
    VIRIN: 210607-F-FW957-2232
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.06 MB
    Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spangdahlem
    Sweden
    saber
    exercise
    Arctic Challenge
    ACE21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT