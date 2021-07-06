A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, tightens down the tail end of a GBU-12 inert bomb used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. Over the course of the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, the bombs will be used for various joint training missions with the Swedish air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
This work, 52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
