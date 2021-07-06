A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, removes the tail end of a GBU-12 inert bomb used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. During the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, ammo troops will assemble inert weapons for the F-16s, which will then be loaded onto the aircraft by Airmen working in the weapons section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6683590
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-FW957-2165
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.54 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT