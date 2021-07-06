Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 5 of 9]

    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, removes the tail end of a GBU-12 inert bomb used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. During the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, ammo troops will assemble inert weapons for the F-16s, which will then be loaded onto the aircraft by Airmen working in the weapons section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 08:52
    Photo ID: 6683590
    VIRIN: 210607-F-FW957-2165
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.54 MB
    Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds
    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spangdahlem
    Sweden
    saber
    exercise
    Arctic Challenge
    ACE21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT