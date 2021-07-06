52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, removes the tail end of a GBU-12 inert bomb used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. During the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, ammo troops will assemble inert weapons for the F-16s, which will then be loaded onto the aircraft by Airmen working in the weapons section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

