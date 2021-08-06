52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, load a universal ammunition loader with inert ammunition at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 8, 2021. Exercises like the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 allow Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing to hone their skills and demonstrate the ability to deter enemies in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

