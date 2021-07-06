U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to build GBU-12 inert bombs used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. Ammo troops assembled GBU-12 bombs, which were not live, for the purpose of training and target practice for F-16 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6683588
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-FW957-2172
|Resolution:
|7457x4971
|Size:
|18.46 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
