52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to build GBU-12 inert bombs used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. Ammo troops assembled GBU-12 bombs, which were not live, for the purpose of training and target practice for F-16 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

