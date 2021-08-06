U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, use a replenisher table equipped with a universal ammunition reloader at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 8, 2021. The UAL is a streamlined way to reload the weapons system of F-16 aircraft, which in this instance is loaded with rubber tipped bullets for training purposes during the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6683591
|VIRIN:
|210608-F-FW957-1105
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.41 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
