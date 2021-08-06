52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, use a replenisher table equipped with a universal ammunition reloader at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 8, 2021. The UAL is a streamlined way to reload the weapons system of F-16 aircraft, which in this instance is loaded with rubber tipped bullets for training purposes during the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

