52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, operates a universal ammunition loader at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 8, 2021. The UAL allows for the streamlined reloading of F-16 weapons systems and was loaded with rubber tipped bullets which will be used for training and target practice exercises alongside the Swedish air force and other air forces during the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

