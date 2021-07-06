Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 2 of 9]

    52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to load a fully assembled GBU-12 inert bomb onto a storage rack at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. The GBU-12 inert bombs will be used on F-16 aircraft for various training exercises with NATO allies and other air forces during the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    spangdahlem
    Sweden
    saber
    exercise
    Arctic Challenge
    ACE21

