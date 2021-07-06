U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to load a fully assembled GBU-12 inert bomb onto a storage rack at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. The GBU-12 inert bombs will be used on F-16 aircraft for various training exercises with NATO allies and other air forces during the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 08:51
|Photo ID:
|6683584
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-FW957-2240
|Resolution:
|6779x4519
|Size:
|15.97 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT