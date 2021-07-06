52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to load a fully assembled GBU-12 inert bomb onto a storage rack at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. The GBU-12 inert bombs will be used on F-16 aircraft for various training exercises with NATO allies and other air forces during the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

