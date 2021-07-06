A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to build inert bombs used for training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 7, 2021. During training exercises like the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, members from Spangdahlem AB will integrate with the Swedish and other air forces to demonstrate the ability to deter enemies in a joint environment.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 08:51 Photo ID: 6683582 VIRIN: 210607-F-FW957-2157 Resolution: 6737x4491 Size: 11.81 MB Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW Ammo: building bombs and bonds [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.