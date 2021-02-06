Poseidon's Rage is on

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danny Cardenas assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, inspects the intake of an F-15E Strike Eagle during exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. Exercises like Poseidon’s Rage enable Airmen to demonstrate strength, adaptability, and resilience to validate new ways to deploy and maneuver assets in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

