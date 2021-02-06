Poseidon's Rage is on

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danny Cardenas assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, inspects the intake of an F-15E Strike Eagle during exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. Exercises like Poseidon’s Rage enable Airmen to demonstrate strength, adaptability, and resilience to validate new ways to deploy and maneuver assets in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

