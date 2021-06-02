U.S. Air Force Capt. John Stark with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, performs pre-flight checks during exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. Key objectives in the exercise focus upon an increase in proficiency with employing inert and live munitions, helping to underscore U.S. commitment to the European region in direct support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 00:47 Photo ID: 6676212 VIRIN: 210602-F-AN818-011 Resolution: 5696x3797 Size: 7.11 MB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Poseidon's Rage is on [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.