    Poseidon's Rage is on [Image 21 of 23]

    Poseidon's Rage is on

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle during exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. Engagements such as Poseidon’s Rage help to optimize interoperability among U.S. forces and its NATO allies to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 00:46
    Photo ID: 6676222
    VIRIN: 210602-F-AN818-024
    Resolution: 4602x3068
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poseidon's Rage is on [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO"
    USAFE
    Greece
    48FW
    "Poseidon's Rage
    PR21

