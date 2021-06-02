A 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle during exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. Engagements such as Poseidon’s Rage help to optimize interoperability among U.S. forces and its NATO allies to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 00:46
|Photo ID:
|6676222
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-AN818-024
|Resolution:
|4602x3068
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Poseidon's Rage is on [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
