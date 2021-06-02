Poseidon's Rage is on

A Hellenic F-16D Fighting Falcon with the 115th Combat Wing taxis during exercise Posidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. U.S. forces routinely train with allied nations to ensure the ready capability, strength and commitment of those partnerships to deter and defend against emerging adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

