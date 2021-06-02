A Hellenic F-16D Fighting Falcon with the 115th Combat Wing taxis during exercise Posidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. U.S. forces routinely train with allied nations to ensure the ready capability, strength and commitment of those partnerships to deter and defend against emerging adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 00:46
|Photo ID:
|6676215
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-AN818-015
|Resolution:
|5860x3907
|Size:
|9.51 MB
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Poseidon's Rage is on [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT