Poseidon's Rage is on

U.S. Air Force pilot Capt. John Stark with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, buckles into an F-15E Strike Eagle in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. Engagements such as Poseidon’s Rage help to optimize interoperability among U.S. forces and its NATO allies to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

