    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilot Capt. John Stark with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, buckles into an F-15E Strike Eagle in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. Engagements such as Poseidon’s Rage help to optimize interoperability among U.S. forces and its NATO allies to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 00:46
    Photo ID: 6676213
    VIRIN: 210602-F-AN818-012
    Resolution: 5327x3551
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poseidon's Rage is on [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO"
    USAFE
    Greece
    48FW
    "Poseidon's Rage
    PR21

