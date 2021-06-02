Poseidon's Rage is on

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, participate in exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. Exercises like Poseidon’s Rage encompass Agile Combat Employment concepts by improving strategic basing options, ensuring the U.S. is postured to provide lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

