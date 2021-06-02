A U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit stands watch during an engine run on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. These exercises and deployments serve as an excellent investment, providing invaluable training and operational readiness to strengthen interoperability with NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 00:47 Photo ID: 6676210 VIRIN: 210602-F-AN818-010 Resolution: 5853x3902 Size: 8.14 MB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Poseidon's Rage is on [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.