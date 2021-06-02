Poseidon's Rage is on

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing takes off in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. These exercises and deployments serve as an excellent investment, providing invaluable training and operational readiness to strengthen interoperability with NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

