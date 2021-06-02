A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing takes off in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 2, 2021. Engagements such as Poseidon’s Rage help to optimize interoperability among U.S. forces and its NATO allies to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 00:47 Photo ID: 6676211 VIRIN: 210602-F-AN818-013 Resolution: 4006x2253 Size: 3.92 MB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Poseidon's Rage is on [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.