A joint armed forces color guard supports the National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 16:28
|Photo ID:
|6670465
|VIRIN:
|210531-A-IW468-604
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.55 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 153rd National Memorial Day Observance [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
