Vice President Kamala Harris waits for the arrival of President Joseph Biden to Arlignton National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2021. Biden and Harris would participate in a Presidental Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony as part of the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

