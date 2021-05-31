President Joseph Biden (left) and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV (right), commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region/U.S. Army Military District of Washington, walk towards the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2021. Biden and Jones, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, participated in a Presidental Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

