(From left to right): President Joseph Biden, Vice President Kamala Karris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV, commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region/U.S. Army Military District of Washington render honors during a Presidental Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2021. This was part of the National Memorial Day Observance. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 16:26 Photo ID: 6670451 VIRIN: 210531-A-IW468-333 Resolution: 4876x3251 Size: 8.02 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 153rd National Memorial Day Observance [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.