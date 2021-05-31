The 153rd National Memorial Day Observance

Karen Durham-Aguilera (center right), executive director, Army National Military Cemeteries; greets President Joseph Biden upon his arrival to Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2021. She is accompanied by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV (right), commanding general, Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region/U.S. Army Military District of Washington, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III (left). (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
