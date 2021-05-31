A Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is conducted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 16:27 Photo ID: 6670459 VIRIN: 210531-A-IW468-481 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.51 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 153rd National Memorial Day Observance [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.