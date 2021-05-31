President Joseph Biden speaks at the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 16:27
|Photo ID:
|6670457
|VIRIN:
|210531-A-IW468-439
|Resolution:
|5346x3564
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 153rd National Memorial Day Observance [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
