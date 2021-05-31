Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 153rd National Memorial Day Observance [Image 24 of 29]

    The 153rd National Memorial Day Observance

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Invited Department of Defense guests render honors during the playing of the National Anthem in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 31, 2021. This was part of the National Memorial Day Observance. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 16:27
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 153rd National Memorial Day Observance [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

