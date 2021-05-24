Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

A heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, bears the name of Flight Officer William Gorman at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 24, 1946. Gorman was the only member of the 405th Fighter Squadron never laid to rest by his comrades, he went Missing In Action on August 7, 1944. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

