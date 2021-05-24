A heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, bears the name of Flight Officer William Gorman at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 24, 1946. Gorman was the only member of the 405th Fighter Squadron never laid to rest by his comrades, he went Missing In Action on August 7, 1944. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 23:37
|Photo ID:
|6661253
|VIRIN:
|210524-Z-IM874-1133
|Resolution:
|5425x3052
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
If You Don’t Know Where You’ve Been, How Do You Know Where You’re Going
LEAVE A COMMENT