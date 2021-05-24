The engine cowling of a heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, displays the 405th Fighter Squadron at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 24, 2021. The crest was added as a tribute to the 405th and didn’t appear on the paint job of the P-47s the squadron flew during World War II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 23:36
|Photo ID:
|6661249
|VIRIN:
|210524-Z-IM874-1127
|Resolution:
|5383x3028
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
