    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 6 of 10]

    Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The engine cowling of a heritage A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 124th Fighter Wing, displays the 405th Fighter Squadron at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 24, 2021. The crest was added as a tribute to the 405th and didn’t appear on the paint job of the P-47s the squadron flew during World War II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 23:36
    Photo ID: 6661249
    VIRIN: 210524-Z-IM874-1127
    Resolution: 5383x3028
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Unveils a Heritage Hawg [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Crest
    Heritage Aircraft
    405th Fighter Squadron

